Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.53. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.