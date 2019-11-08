Independent Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €42.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.41 ($69.08).

BOSS stock opened at €40.00 ($46.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.37 and its 200 day moving average is €52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

