Informa (LON:INF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 905 ($11.83) target price (down from GBX 960 ($12.54)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Informa to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 874.40 ($11.43).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 808.20 ($10.56) on Tuesday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 814.36.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.