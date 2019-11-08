ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €12.10 ($14.07) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.13 ($14.11).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.