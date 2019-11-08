ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 116.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 42,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Exane BNP Paribas cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

NYSE ING opened at $12.08 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

