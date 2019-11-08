Insider Buying: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Buys 79,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MGM opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 256.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Argus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

