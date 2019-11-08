Insider Buying: Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Insider Buys 128 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Dawn Hillman acquired 128 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £198.40 ($259.24).

Shares of LON:NEXS opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

