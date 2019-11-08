Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $363,040.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $363,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $473,860.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $450,400.00.

ANET stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,967,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after buying an additional 272,722 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

