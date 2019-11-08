Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Sells $24,148,572.96 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $24,148,572.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $94.96 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 103.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

