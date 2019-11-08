Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $1,815,405.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00.

NYSE:GL opened at $98.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

