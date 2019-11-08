Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $804,300.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 10,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

