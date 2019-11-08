Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $45,120.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.12%. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 153,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

