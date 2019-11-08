Insider Selling: Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Director Sells $256,872.00 in Stock

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pentair by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

