Insider Selling: SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Sells $202,950.00 in Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,201,730.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary R. Maharaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $229,750.00.

Shares of SRDX opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. SurModics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $546.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. SurModics had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SurModics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SRDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

