Insider Selling: SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) CEO Sells 39,384 Shares of Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

