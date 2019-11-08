Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $1,003,600.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $999,800.00.

Shares of WAL opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

