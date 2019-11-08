Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a current ratio of 20.46. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $71.71.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,141,788.00. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $149,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.