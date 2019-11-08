Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$123.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.27.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$138.35 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$95.75 and a 52 week high of C$139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total value of C$265,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,157,044.75.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

