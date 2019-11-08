International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 713 ($9.32) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.92 ($8.26).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 544.60 ($7.12) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 497.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 474.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

