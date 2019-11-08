Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.77) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.15). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2020 earnings at ($4.91) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 10,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $546.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 600,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 246,644 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 533,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $4,976,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

