Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.62 ($0.84).

Intu Properties stock opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 197 ($2.57).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

