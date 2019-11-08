Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55, approximately 17 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,466,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.