Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of LVL opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

