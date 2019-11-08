Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $161.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Investors Title has a one year low of $134.04 and a one year high of $198.50.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Investors Title by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

