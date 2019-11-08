iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Holdings Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 175,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

