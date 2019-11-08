iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,135,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,066,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,498,000 after acquiring an additional 198,475 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,041 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,671,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 501,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 79,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGIB opened at $57.48 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $58.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91.

