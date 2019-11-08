iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Decreased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $180.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $181.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

