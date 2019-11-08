iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,687,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,422,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter.

IYF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.09. 21,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

