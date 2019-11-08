Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 22,817 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 964.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

