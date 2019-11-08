Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 132,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 349,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $22.94.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

