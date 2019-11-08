Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,258 Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF alerts:

LEAD stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.