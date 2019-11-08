Jay O. Rothman Buys 10,000 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Jay O. Rothman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,900.00.

MEC stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

