JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $28.04, approximately 438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

About JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.