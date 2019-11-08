Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.54.

NYSE:AVB opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $167.01 and a one year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.59.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

