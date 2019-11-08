Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.30 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 147,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of -0.05. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $110,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,460.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,632 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

