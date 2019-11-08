Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $74,148.00 and $31,510.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 44.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00222515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.01416565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00119928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

