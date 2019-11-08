JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after buying an additional 782,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,790,619 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

