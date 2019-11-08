John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 620

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 614.09 ($8.02).

WG opened at GBX 372.60 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.84. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 322.50 ($4.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 704.80 ($9.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £3,950.68 ($5,162.26). Also, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £35,900 ($46,909.71). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,068.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

