JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $34.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,930,862 shares of company stock valued at $528,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 145,797 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $51,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 760,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 65,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

