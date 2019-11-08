JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.29 and last traded at $55.29, 433 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.91% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

