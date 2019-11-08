Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €24.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

JUN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.14 ($29.23).

Shares of JUN3 opened at €24.24 ($28.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.83. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 12-month high of €32.32 ($37.58).

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

