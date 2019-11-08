Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $131.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $343.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.