KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,648,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,606,000 after buying an additional 1,676,914 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,565,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,140,000 after buying an additional 1,513,721 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $37,655,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 1,052,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

