KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) PT Raised to GBX 600

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the copper miner’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.85 ($8.61).

Shares of LON KAZ opened at GBX 515.20 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 443.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 518.42. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Lynda Armstrong bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £7,960 ($10,401.15). Also, insider Charles Watson bought 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

