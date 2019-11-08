KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Sells $111,600.00 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 666.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 132.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 237,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

