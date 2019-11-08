KeyCorp Comments on R1 RCM Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on R1 RCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of RCM opened at $11.77 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 73.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

