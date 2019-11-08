KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $34.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $3,214,874.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,271 shares of company stock worth $12,049,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

