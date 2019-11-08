Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KE. BidaskClub raised Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $392.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 65.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.