Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.13.

TSE:KXS opened at C$97.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 141.49. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.72.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

