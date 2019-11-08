Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 2%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

